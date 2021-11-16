Warner O. Noble, 83, St. Cloud

April 8, 1938 – November 10, 2021

Warner Oric Noble, age 83, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday`. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Warner “Butch” Noble was born April 8, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN to Marshall and Joan (Boeyink) Noble. He graduated from North High School in 1956 and attended the University of Minnesota.

He met Bernice “Bunny” Connors on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. They married July 15, 1961 and soon after made their home in St. Cloud, MN.

Warner worked at the St. Cloud VA for more than 30 years. He and Bunny were active in dog training and attended many competitions together.

He was a “car guy” through and through. In high school he belonged to the Roadrunners car club. He was a member of the Pantowners in St. Cloud since 1976. After retirement, he worked at Ellingson’s Car Museum in Rogers, MN.

Warner enjoyed vehicle restoration, especially of the Pan Car, camping trips to the North Shore, and reminiscing with family and friends. Although he was not blessed with children of his own, he was a beloved godfather and father figure to many.

He is survived by his nephews Randy (Joanne) Walen of Sauk Rapids, MN and Steven (Miriam) Walen of Circle Pines, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Bunny. He will be deeply remembered and greatly missed.