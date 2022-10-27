Warm Weather Could Affect Hunting in Central Minnesota

Duck, geese, grouse and pheasant hunting has been going on in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the weather has caused more ducks to stay in the area longer then they normally do. Schmitt indicates he doesn't expect them to stick around much longer but he's been seeing plenty of mallards and teal. He says the dryer than normal conditions in portions of Stearns and Meeker Counties have changed where birds can be found. Schmitt says once the corn is completely out the pheasant hunt should improve. He explains that hunting has been average so far.

The firearms deer hunting season starts November 5th. Schmitt encourages hunters to buy the shells you need if you see them but indicates there isn't a shortage like there was 2 years ago. He says he has heard reports of hunters having trouble finding what they are looking for. Forecasts next week in Central Minnesota call for temperatures in the 60s. The forecast for November 5th has a high in the 40s as on now. Schmitt says if temperatures are warmer than normal on opening weekend hunters should plan ahead by finding a cooler or freezer to store harvested deer so they don't spoil.

Fall fishing continues to be good for those taking part. That according to Glen Schmitt who says water temperatures are still in the upper 40s and fish are biting. He indicates less people are fishing right now because there is so much else to do.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.