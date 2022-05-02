Wanted Man Found in the River Near Becker

BECKER -- A man wanted by police was found and arrested in Becker.

The Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday officers were called to a home near Hillcrest Road and Pineview Drive for a man that was trespassing at a vacant home.

Officers arrived at that location and were not allowed into the home. They then confirmed that there was an arrest warrant for fleeing from police out of Ramsey County on the man.

The wanted man was able to get away and run toward the Elk River, on the east side of Becker. With the help of a police dog and a drone, the man was eventually found in the river and arrested at about 4:30 p.m.

The wanted man has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Rawdon of Becker. He was taken to Monticello Hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Sherburne County Jail