Wanda I. Orth, 92, Sartell

October 23, 1929 – March 27, 2022

Wanda Irene Orth (Grewe), 92, of Sartell, MN, passed away peacefully at her riverside home Sunday, March 27, 2022.

As per Wanda’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Interment will take place in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Born October 23, 1929 in St. Cloud, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Fern (Vinton) Grewe.

Wanda was a Tech High School graduate. She married her late husband, Don Orth, and they raised five children together in their St. Cloud home, where Don worked as a granite salesman and Wanda as a realtor. In 2001, Wanda moved into the Sartell home where her late parents and brother previously lived.

Wanda devoted her life to caregiving and helping others. As an avid volunteer, she delivered Meals on Wheels and knitted prayer shawls. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church. Wanda was encouraging and supportive to friends and family. Her generosity overflowed. She was always able to find the good in people and situations to make them feel better.

She enjoyed contributing to local organizations and communities. Wanda was a 73-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she was also a Worthy Matron and Secretary for over 20 years. For nearly 70 years, she was a member of the Shrines Auxiliary. Wanda enjoyed playing bridge every week with friends for most of her adult life.

Wanda valued being well-informed and was curious about the world around her. She worked as an election judge and attended Senior Connection meetings at City Hall. You could always hear the news playing on the radio in her home. Wanda worked for the United States Census Bureau for many years.

A discerning woman of exquisite taste, Wanda loved all beautiful things and had a great appreciation of nature. Her home on the Mississippi River provided ample opportunity to observe wildlife and for her family to gather. She often attended band concerts and is known for her famous red velvet cake.

Wanda loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her five children, Nancy Handrich (Roger) of St. Cloud, Mark Orth (Kathy) of Isle, Jay Orth of St. Cloud, Holly Orth of Sartell, and Jodi Kruchten (Marty) of St. Cloud; eleven grandchildren, Jordan (Chris), Josh (Nikki), Croy (Danielle), Shaleen, Sierra, Kyle (Caitlin), Prescott (Char), Kresten (Lacee), Nikki, Brady and Sabrina; and seven great-grandchildren, Charolette, twins Grant and Charlie, Lennox, Delilah and twins Able and Paisley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don, brother Alfred H. Grewe, sister Elaine Krengel, and great-grandchild Cruz Orth.

Anyone who knew Wanda was touched by her kindness, sparkling blue eyes, easy laugh, and Dairy Queen smile. She had a creative, adventurous spirit, learning to figure skate in her 50’s and even wanting to learn how to be a trapeze artist. As our matriarch she has instilled on us her strength and independence. She will be deeply missed by all. Her memory is a blessing for all who knew her.