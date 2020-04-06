Walz Implores Minnesotans to Keep Fighting Against COVID-19

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz, delivering his second State of the State address via the internet, implored Minnesotans to work together to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz livestreamed his address from the governor's residence in St. Paul Sunday. COVID-19 has disrupted Minnesotans' lives in ways never imagined and crippled the state's economy, yet Walz pointed to hopeful signs.

Walz says the state is building hospitals' capacity, increasing testing to track the spread, adding ventilators and trying to find more personal protective equipment for first responders.