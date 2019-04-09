Walz Getting Frequent Updates as Spring Storm Approaches

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his administration is already working with local emergency managers in preparation for a spring storm that's forecast to bring as much as 20 inches of snow to parts of southwestern Minnesota from late Wednesday through early Friday.

The governor told reporters Tuesday that he's getting frequent updates — and that the Minnesota National Guard stands ready to help. He said that when a request for aid comes in, he can issue an executive order "within a matter of minutes" to send help such as vehicles or helicopters.

Walz says the heavy, wet snow that's forecast could aggravate flooding because it would melt relatively quickly into already bulging rivers, so officials will be monitoring the situation closely.