Time to Make a Christmas Backup Plan In Case You’re Stuck at Home

What is your Christmas backup plan? I keep seeing tweets like this show up in my feed:

I don't know about you, but my Christmas season never has a plan B. I've been doing the same things to celebrate Christmas my entire life. Christmas eve is at my grandparent's house on my mom's side of the family, and Christmas day is spent with my dad's side. And this year the whole family will be together for Christmas Day which is something that hasn't happened in about a decade.

Mother Nature might be throwing a wrench into those plans though. If you were planning to do your holiday travel Wednesday through Friday this week, you might want to rethink that.

And these are just the initial watches. We all know how fast a "watch" can change to a "warning" in this state.

Last night my husband came home from our friend's house with an idea. Since they were going to travel and so were we, if we all end up not going anywhere we will travel the 3 miles down the road to spend Christmas together and have a Friends-mas. It won't be the celebrations we are all used to, but at least there is a backup plan in place.

Be sure to download our station app to stay up with the latest forecast leading up to Christmas:

Get our free mobile app

And if you thought Target was bad leading up to Christmas, try going before a storm:

Also this:

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures