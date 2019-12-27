Winter Storm Watch Late Friday through Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Friday evening through Sunday evening for portions of Central Minnesota, including Stearns & Morrison counties.
Snow accumulations of 6 or more inches and ice accumulations of over a tenth of an inch are possible in central and west central Minnesota. Travel could be very difficult.
There is still uncertainty with both the temperatures and track of the system. A subtle shift, or slightly cooler or warmer temperatures will make a big difference in any snow/ice/rain amounts.
The main message is to keep checking the forecast for updates, especially if you have travel plans this weekend.
