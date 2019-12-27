Winter Storm Watch Late Friday through Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Friday evening through Sunday evening for portions of Central Minnesota, including Stearns & Morrison counties.

Snow accumulations of 6 or more inches and ice accumulations of over a tenth of an inch are possible in central and west central Minnesota. Travel could be very difficult.

National Weather Service

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

National Weather Service

There is still uncertainty with both the temperatures and track of the system. A subtle shift, or slightly cooler or warmer temperatures will make a big difference in any snow/ice/rain amounts.

The main message is to keep checking the forecast for updates, especially if you have travel plans this weekend.

NEXT: What's the Difference Between Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Advisories?: The National Weather Service issues various alerts for hazardous winter weather events, to provide us with ample information.