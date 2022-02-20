Winter Storm Watch Sunday Evening Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Minnesota in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

A band of 12 to 18 inches seems likely, stretching from west to east, including Alexandria, St. Cloud, Little Falls, Brainerd, and Mora. The snow is expected to come in two major waves, with the first on Monday, followed by another on Tuesday.

Accumulating snow will cause travel impacts Sunday night through Tuesday night. Breezy winds during the storm will produce some blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will fall as the snow comes to an end with below zero lows Tuesday night and wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.