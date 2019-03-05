Walz, Flanagan Touring State To Tout Education Proposals

ST. CLOUD -- Governor Tim Walz wants to make education an investment in our future, and leave behind the idea that it is a for-profit endeavor.

The governor stopped by St. Cloud Technical and Community College Tuesday to talk about his, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan's new education proposal. The administration discussed their views on education with a room filled with students and staff at SCTCC.

The new education proposal is a part of the administration's "One Minnesota" idea. Some of the highlights are a $523-million dollar investment in K-12 education, over the next two years. Investing $77-million in special education, $59-million in pre-K and $26-million in security. Other highlights include more second chances for jailed youth, helping homeless students and helping tribal schools.

Walz and Flanagan also hit on the importance of making education flexible as we move into the future. With Walz saying the old idea of absolutely needing a four-year degree to obtain success in life is the wrong way of thinking.

The governor's education proposal calls for $733-million in more pre-K through 12 funding and $158-million in funding to Minnesota's higher education system.

Governor Walz says he's committed to turning Minnesota into the "education state."