Housing Stability Act To Help Thousands In 2024
SAINT PAUL (WJON News) -- Thousands of families are expected to take advantage of housing vouchers to help pay for their rent in 2024. In highlighting the Housing Stability Act, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says the state anticipates 5,000 community members will use the over $124 million in rental assistance to help make rent payments.
She says the bill makes clear that landlords who do not accept renters based on their use of housing vouchers are breaking the law and housing stability is the foundation of educational growth and stable employment.
In 2023, Governor Tim Walz signed the Housing Stability Act which clarifies the state's civil rights law to make sure landlords cannot refuse to rent to someone because they use housing vouchers or other assistance to help pay for their rent.
