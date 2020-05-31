Walz Extends Curfew Through Sunday Night

ST. PAUL -- The temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul is being extended.

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order late Sunday morning extending the curfew into the third night.

The curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and expire at 6:00 a.m. Monday. During that time people are not allowed to be on public streets or in public places.

Exemptions to the curfew include law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel, members of the news media, people traveling directly to or from work, people seeking emergency care, and people who are homeless.

Earlier this week, the governor fully mobilized the Minnesota National Guard and other state and local law enforcement agencies to restore order in the Twin Cities following multiple nights of protesting and rioting after the death of George Floyd.