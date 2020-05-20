Walz Announces Plan for Businesses to Reopen in Phases

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced his plan Wednesday afternoon to let close-contact businesses in Minnesota begin reopening under the Stay Safe MN order.

While it's not perfect, it's safe, and it's moving the dial.

Starting June 1st, places including restaurants, salons, and barbershops will be able to do business with some limitations. Under the new guidelines, restaurants and bars will be able to serve a maximum of 50 people in outdoor dining situations.

Other requirements include making reservations and appointments, employees wearing masks, and continued social distancing mandatory.

Personal care services including barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors will be able to open their doors at a 25 percent capacity so long as employees and customers wear masks.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says there are four phases outlined, but no set timeline.

We really felt that it was important not only to say what's coming next but what would the steps be after that such that we can provide some predictability to our business community so they know what's coming next and they can begin to plan out. We don't have timelines for every phase, but we do have some phases that make logical sense from a public health perspective and an economic perspective that give a sense of what's on the horizon.

Phase two includes increasing gathering sizes from 10 to 20 and allowing indoor dining at a 50 percent capacity.

Phase three includes reopening outdoor entertainment venues with a maximum of 250 people, outdoor church services of up to 100 people, and pools opening at 50 percent capacity.

Phase four includes the reopening of gyms and fitness centers and indoor church services.

Walz says it could take two to three weeks to see the effect reopening the state will have on the COVID-19 numbers, and the dials may be moved back if a spike happens in the future.