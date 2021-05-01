Sherburne County Resident Among 10 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,723 more positive cases Saturday.

The state’s cumulative totals are now up to 7,154 and 577,524 respectively.

Sherburne County reported a death of a resident in their early fifties as well as 46 new cases. Stearns County reported 57 cases, and Benton County reported 17.

Health officials say more than 9.2 million tests have been completed in Minnesota, and over 1.9 million state residents have completed a vaccine series.

