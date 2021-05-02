MDH Reports Six More COVID-19 Deaths, Two in Sherburne County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,713 positive cases on Sunday.

Cumulative totals for the state now stand at 7,160 and 579,235 respectively.

Sherburne County reported two more deaths - one of a resident in their late 70s and the other in their late 80s. The county also reported 46 positive cases.

Stearns County reported 33 cases, and Benton County reported 17.

Health officials say more than 9.3 million tests have been completed in the state, and over 1.9 million Minnesotans have completed a vaccine series.

Get our free mobile app