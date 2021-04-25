COVID-19 Numbers Remain Steady in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,569 positive cases on Saturday.

The state’s cumulative totals are now up to 7,079 and 568,243 respectively.

No additional deaths were reported in the tri-county area. Sherburne and Stearns counties both reported 56 new cases, and Benton County reported 11.

Health officials say more than 9 million tests have been completed in Minnesota, and over 1.7 million state residents have completed a vaccine series.

