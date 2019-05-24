Walz Announces 1-Day Special Session

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called a one-day special session beginning Friday so that lawmakers can finish their work and complete a $48 billion state government budget for the next two years.

Walz announced Thursday that he and legislative leaders signed an agreement outlining terms of the special session. Walz then called for the special session to convene at 10 a.m. Friday. Legislative leaders agreed to adjourn the session before 7 a.m. Saturday.

The last piece of the budget fell into place early Thursday when the Democratic governor and leaders of the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities agreed on a health and human services funding bill. They agreed on most of the other big budget bills Wednesday.

But they didn't nail down the starting date for the special session until Thursday night after a day of back-and-forth consultations in private.