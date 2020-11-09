Walter “Wally” Fyten, 75, Royalton

April 24, 1945 - November 7, 2020

Walter "Wally" Fyten, 75-year-old resident of Royalton, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service on Thursday at the church. A full and complete notice will follow.