Walter Mondale Dies at 93 Years Old

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died. He was 93.

Mondale's family says he died Monday in Minneapolis.

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale's own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan's popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

Former President Jimmy Carter says his vice president "was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world."

Minnesota's current U.S. senators also are mourning the man who preceded them in the Senate. Amy Klobuchar says Mondale taught her that "getting things done for people" was an essential part of leadership. And Tina Smith says Mondale provided a "strong, compassionate, clear, and fearless voice to the world" throughout his life.

