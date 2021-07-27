Walmart to Pay 100% of College Tuition for Workers

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS -- Walmart announced Tuesday it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for its workers through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

The company says starting August 16th, the $1 a day fee for the program will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for entirely by Walmart.

About 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. can earn college degrees or learn trade skills without having to take on debt.

Also, Walmart will add four college partners, including Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream.

They are in addition to their existing partners: Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University and Voxy EnGen.

Since Walmart launched LBU in 2018, more than 52,000 of its workers have participated in the program and 8,000 have graduated. The company says nearly 28,000 associates have been active in an LBU program this summer.

