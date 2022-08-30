Wallet and Scooter Stolen; Shed Set on Fire in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 4300 block of Thru Street where an unknown suspect forced entry into a locked garage and a basement bedroom window. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this suspect took change and a wallet.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a fire on 500 block of Highway 10 South where a shed next to a business was set on fire. A witness says they saw a person dressed in all black leaving the property where the fire was set. Mages says the fire was contained to the shed.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a theft on the 4000 block of 2nd Street South. Mages says items were taken out of a vehicle.

In Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South where a rental storage unit was broke into and items taken including a television, tools and a safe.

Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 10th Avenue North where someone went into a garage and took a scooter. Mages describes the scooter as a Roughhouse 50CC brand and olive green in color.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.