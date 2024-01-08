Wallace “Wally” Czech, 91, Royalton

June 25, 1932 - January 3, 2024

Wallace "Wally" Czech, 91 year old resident of Royalton passed away on Wednesday, January 3 at the Long Prairie Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 12 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer and Laurn Virnig officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 11 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday all visitation times will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. A rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church. Please follow the link to live stream the service for Wally: https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/wallace-czech-8076350

Wally Czech was born June 25, 1932 on the family farm East of Royalton to the late Robert and Emma (Schlichting) Czech. He graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 1950. He served his Country in the United States Army from 1953-1956. After his honorable discharge he returned to Royalton where he bought a farm South East of Royalton. He was united in marriage to Marcia Ritter on August 20, 1956. The couple made their home on the farm where they worked side by side. He was always expanding and growing his operation by building barns, sheds and a new house. In, 1972, he bought the neighbor's farm and doubled his acreage, he was finally "A Big Farmer". But while farming was his passion, he was never too busy to give back! He was a township supervisor for 18 years, serving from 1974-1991. He didn't miss a wedding, graduation or family funeral, his family and friends were is greatest priority.

Wally's and Marcy's children's friends were always welcome in their home. Many times, visiting them when the kids were away, because they indeed become part of the family.

He enjoyed going to tractor shows, reading, especially books about the history of the common man. Wally was the greatest gift receiver, treating each gift he was given as a small treasure, this surely made the giver of the gift feel very special.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Marcia Czech; children, Steve (Deb) Czech, Em (Steve) Smith, Dee (Dave) Kirchner, Larry Czech, Joe (Jenny) Czech, Bernie (Marne) Czech, Jan (Marty) Egan and Gerald Czech; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and a sister, Marie Raun

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence and sister, Loretta (Bob) Demarais and a great-grandson, Liam.