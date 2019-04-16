Wallace “Wally” C. Hitchcock, 83, Rice

February 7, 1936 – April 12, 2019

eWallace Clayton Hitchcock, age 83, Rice, MN, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Evangelical Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church on Monday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Wallace was born February 7, 1936 in Great Barrington, MA to Charles F. and Arlene (Wright) Hitchcock. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years. Wallace was employed as a social worker at the Veterans Administration Medical Center for over 30 years. He was a member of Riverside Evangelical Church. Wallace enjoyed playing cribbage, woodworking, gardening, traveling and attending his grandchildren’s events. He was known for his sense of humor and love of practical jokes. Wallace was kind, decent, generous, never complained and had a strong faith.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Hitchcock of Rice, MN; children Lori (Dan) Koopmeiners of St. Cloud; Scott (Debra Johnson) Hitchcock of Murphy, NC; Lisa (Jim) Pesta of St. Stephen, MN; Kris (Tom) Gabrelcik of Fridley, MN; step sons Scott Hennes of St. Cloud, MN; Kirk Hennes of Duluth, MN; sister, Patsy (Chuck) Duke of Chesapeake, VA; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; best K-9 companion Zackley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Dana, George and Kenny Hitchcock.