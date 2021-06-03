Waite Park’s River’s Edge Splash Pad Reopens Thursday

Waite Park just announced that River's Edge Splash Pad is now open again. The splash pad was closed all of summer 2020 due to the pandemic.

The city had plans to keep the splash pad closed throughout the summer of 2021 so long as social distancing and other pandemic related restrictions were being enforced. However, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had lifted those restrictions which caused the city to reconsider their plans.

The splash pad was set to open late last month but then a maintenance issue caused the city to further delay the reopening.

Luckily, on one of the hottest days of the year so far, the city has announced that Waite Park's beloved splash pad is open and ready for kids again.

The splash pad is open daily throughout the summer from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The park is located at 1060 Great Oak Drive in Waite Park, or next to the Babe Ruth ball fields.