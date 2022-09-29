Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium

WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday.

A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m.

Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits associated with mining uses, so staff could review the existing ordinance and provide future recommendations.

The proposed extension would be for an additional 120 days.

The Waite Park Planning Commission held a public hearing last week to review the amendments to the ordinance, to where concerns were expressed by residents and business owners on the potential modifications to the ordinance.

Staff is recommending approving the moratorium extension and allow staff to work directly with residents, business owners and mining representatives to gather more input on the ordinance.

Should the council not approve the extension, the moratorium would expire and the existing ordinance would go back in effect and all mining/quarry project applications would be reviewed accordingly.