Waite Park Seeks State Bonding For Amphitheater Improvements

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are seeking some state funding for additional improvements to The Ledge Amphitheater.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a resolution of support to request just under $8-million in state bonding funds for Phase II of the project.

Get our free mobile app

This phase includes securing land, improving the property for parking and to make some additional site amenities that will make the facility more usable year-round. The project also includes adding more concessions and restroom facilities.

Back in 2018, Waite Park was awarded $5-million in state bonding money to help build the amphitheater.

The Ledge held it's first season of performances last year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their opening.

The Goo Goo Dolls and Aaron Lewis have already been announced as two headliners coming to central Minnesota for the 2022 season.