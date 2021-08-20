Waite Park Calling for for More Water Conservation

WAITE PARK -- The city of Waite Park is adding further restrictions to its total watering ban.

Updated drought conditions list eastern Stearns County in the extreme drought category. As a result, the Department of Natural Resources has changed to a restrictive phase which means more efforts are needed to preserve our water resources.

Effective immediately, property owners in Waite Park are asked to ban all non-essential outdoor use of water like power washing buildings, washing vehicles and boats and filling swimming pools.

Residents can still water vegetable gardens, flowers, shrubs and trees by hand. The Waite Park splash pad, which uses recycled water, will go to reduced hours of 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and close for the season on September, 7th.

Get our free mobile app

You're also asked to help conserve water inside your home by turning off the tap while brushing teeth, take showers instead of baths, and only run appliances when they are full.

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies