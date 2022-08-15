Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park.

During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building.

CentraCare has been using the building for COVID testing for the last two years, but is planning to move its testing site to a new location.

CentraCare wants to keep leasing the building, but plans to have the St. Cloud Hospital utilize the facility for their MN Mobile Medical Team.

With the approval the lease would be extended through October 31st 2023.