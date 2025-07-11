Major Construction Impacts Highway 10 and Highway 71 Traffic

WADENA (WJON News) -- Two highways that intersect in Wadena are under construction, requiring traffic to detour around the work zone.

HIGHWAY 10 DETOUR

Portions of Highway 10 and Highway 71 are closed. Highway 10 is closed to through traffic between Highway 71 and Otter Tail County Road 75. The detour uses Highway 71, Highway 29, and Otter Tail County Road 75.

HIGHWAY 71 DETOUR

Highway 71 is closed between Highway 10 and Juniper Avenue. The detour is via Highway 10, Second Street NW, and Juniper Avenue.

LOCAL TRAFFIC

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says segments of hard closures and use of alternate accesses in town will be necessary at times to work beneath the road.

Drivers will not be allowed to access barricaded areas. Plan for gravel surfaces, narrow lanes, flaggers, and heavy equipment.

Weekend traffic is advised to use alternate routes or travel at off-peak times to avoid delays.

TIMELINE

The $52-million project is scheduled to be completed in late August or early September.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

35 Classic Atari Games Worth a Shocking Amount of Money Here are some of the most expensive classic Atari games according to recent eBay sales. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll