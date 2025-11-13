ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Road construction crews are being pulled off Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville until next spring.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has suspended mainline construction for the winter.

Westbound and eastbound lanes have returned to their normal configuration between Highway 25 in Monticello and County Road 37 in Albertville. There are two lanes of traffic open in each direction, with the newly constructed westbound third lane remaining closed. The speed limit has returned to 70 miles-per-hour through that corridor, and drivers should be aware of crews who may be working off-road, near the interstate.

This year, crews widened and rebuilt the westbound road surface, replaced underground drainage, built a new westbound bridge over Wright County Road 19 in Albertville, installed portions of the noise wall in Monticello, and widened the westbound bridge over County Road 75 in Monticello.

Next spring, crews will begin expanding the eastbound lanes, prompting traffic to switch to the new westbound lanes. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project.

The $76-million project will be completed in the fall of 2026.

