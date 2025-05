ELGIN (AP) - A Wabasha County sheriff's deputy struck by suspected drunken driver is released from the hospital and recovering.

Sheriff's officials say the deputy was on foot patrol early Saturday in Elgin and tried to stop a man he suspected was driving drunk. The pickup truck slowed down, then sped up and hit the deputy, throwing him to the side of the road.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested in Lake City about 30 miles away.