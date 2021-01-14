Virtual Concert Planned for Sartell-Based Organization

ST. CLOUD -- A virtual benefit concert is being planned for a Sartell-based non-profit organization. The band Radio Nation will be performing on the Pioneer Place Theater stage on Thursday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Band leader Dave Lumley says they will be raising money for the organization "Pockets Of Hope".

They create backpacks that are filled with personal items and comfort items for kids who are entering into foster care. When these kids leave their home they don't have a lot of personal belongings and this is just a great way to give them a little comfort when they are in a new situation.

Lumley says you don't have to wait to donate to the organization "Pockets of Hope", you can do that now via their website.

They have a Pay Pal set up and you can choose to donate. They also have a mailing address if you'd like to send a check. And they accept items and they have a list of each age level of what items they need for those backpacks.

Lumley says the live show will be streamed on the Radio Nation Facebook page as well as on YouTube.

Lumley says the concert is a great way to not only raise money for the organization but also bring attention to them for people who aren't aware of what they do. Radio Nation plays Top 40, rock, and country music. They haven't been able to perform as a group since October.

The Pioneer Place has been offering up their stage several times since the COVID-19 pandemic began for fundraising opportunities like this.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app