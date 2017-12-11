Virginia L. Phillips, 91, St. Cloud

October 3, 1926 – December 10, 2017

A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Virginia was born October 3, 1926 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Ethel (Evans) Goven. She attended St. Cloud Central Grade School and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Virginia received a teaching degree from Macalaster College. Virginia taught English and Spanish in Brookings, SD. On July 8, 1950, she married Gordon Phillips in St. Cloud, MN. Virginia was office manager at Phillips Heating LLC. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a member of PEO for over 70 years, and served as church organist for 37 years. Virginia enjoyed time at the lake cabin and winter trips to Mexico, the Carribean and Hawaii.