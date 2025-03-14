Virginia Gross, 92, Hillman

December 1, 1932 - March 12, 2025

Virginia Gross 92 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Church Bull Dog Lake with Father Elias Gieske officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday, March 26 at Holy Family Church Bull Dog Lake.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life: 4249 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409.