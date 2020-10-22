Vikings Trade Ngakoue To Ravens

The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a pair of draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ngakoue on August 30th.

The Vikings gave the Jaguars a second round pick and a conditional fifth round pick for the pass rusher. Minnesota will receive a third round pick and a conditional fifth rounder after having Ngakoue for just six games.

The 25-year-old registered five sacks and two forced fumbles during his brief tenure with the Vikings.

The trade may just be the first of many made by the team over the next two weeks in advance of the NFL's trade deadline, which is November 3rd.