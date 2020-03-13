Vikings Start Cap Space Clearance By Cutting Rhodes, Joseph

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The salary-cap-strapped Minnesota Vikings have terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

The moves will clear more than $18.5 million off the team's salary cap. The free-agent market for now is scheduled to open on Wednesday.

Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings. He was picked for two Pro Bowls, playing in 88 of a possible 96 regular season games as one of the league's best run-stoppers.

Rhodes was a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013. He was picked for three Pro Bowls.