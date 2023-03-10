Vikings Release Longtime Receiver Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings have decided to part ways with veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native, spent nine seasons with the Vikings after arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato.

Thielen goes down in Vikings history as one of the franchise's most decorated receivers. His 55 touchdowns are the third-most in team history, trailing only Cris Carter's 110 and Randy Moss' 92, and his 534 receptions places him third behind Carter and Moss, respectively.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

His best season came in 2018 when he posted 113 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to an appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Last season Thielen turned 70 catches into 716 yards and six touchdowns. He was also named the Vikings' Community Man of the Year in 2022.

The decision to release Thielen is rooted in the Vikings' salary cap woes heading into the 2023 season.