Vikings Redo Adam Thielen’s Deal for Salary Cap Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has restructured his contract to give the team salary cap relief.

His agency announced a new deal that gives him $18 million guaranteed.

Thielen's previous contract was carrying a cap hit for 2022 of more than $16.8 million that the Vikings can now reduce by lowering his base salary and spreading out his new signing bonus money.

The 31-year-old two-time Pro Bowl pick missed four games with an ankle injury in 2021 and had 726 yards and 10 touchdowns.