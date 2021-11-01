Vikings Legend Scott Studwell Pens ‘Viking For Life’ [PODCAST]

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and scout Scott Studwell has written a memoir titled Viking For Life, an apt title considering he played 14 years with the team before joining the front office for a nearly 30-year run as a scout.

The book Viking For Life chronicles Studwell's journey from his childhood in Indiana, to his college career at Illinois, getting drafted by the Vikings and his scouting career.

The book contains anecdotes spanning nearly the entire history of the Vikings, with tales told about Bud Grant, Les Steckel, Anthony Carter, Randy Moss and even current players like Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

"Being there for 42 years, it was obviously a blessing for me and my family," Studwell said. "There have been so many characters that have come through the organization over the years and I think it would be negligent to not acknowledge them and the contributions they made to the organization."

Studwell makes his home in Minnesota and considers himself a Minnesotan.

"I've been here for a lot longer than I was (in Indiana)," Studwell said. "This is home for me and this is home for my family and I could never see myself going back."

Central Minnesotans will especially like the passages concerning St. Cloud State University alum Keith Nord, as well as Royalton's Jim Langer, both of whom Studwell considered friends before their passing in recent years.

The book Viking For Life can be purchased at bookstores and AT THIS LINK.