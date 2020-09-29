Vikings Forced To Suspend Activities Due To Titans’ COVID Cases

The Minnesota Vikings will suspend in-person activities after the Tennessee Titans reported eight positive COVID-19 cases. The Vikings hosted the Titans at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The news was first reported by NFL writer Tom Pelissero on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The Titans have had three players and five personnel members test positive this week. In a statement the Titans said:

"On Tuesday Morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player and five personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. "

The Vikings are scheduled to play in Houston on Sunday afternoon.