March 20, 1919 - June 30, 2019





Victor “Vic” Flicker, 100 year old resident of Pierz, MN died on Sunday, June 30 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 AM. at the Pierz Villa in Pierz. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13 at the Pierz Villa. The burial will be held in St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery in Pierz.

The arrangements for Vic are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.