VFW Baseball State Tournament Update

2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

(Austin)

Thursday August 4th

COLD SPRING VFW 16 6 WINONA VFW 1

The Cold Spring VFW posted a win over the Winona VFW, they collected nine hits, with three big runs post in both the second and the six innings. Their starting pitcher pitcher was righty Hunter Fuchs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grant Tyluki, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Steil went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brad Weber went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Prom went 1-for-2, Jack Boos was hit by a pitch an he scored a run, Riley Bauer scored a run and Kade Rausch was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Winona VFW was Carson J., he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brett B threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler K., he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Carson J., went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cole B., was hit by a pitch. Both Jon G. And Elliot B., went 1-for-3.

FOLEY VFW 2 ANDOVER VFW 0

(Thursday August 4th)

The Foley VFW defeated the Andover VFW backed by eight hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Trey Emmerich threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Foley offense was led by Derek Dahmen, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Keagan Frigibe went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-3 and he scored. run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4. Both Bryce Gapinski and Brett Leabch earned a walk.

The Andover starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Wolfe. Their offense was led by Wolf and Myers both went 1-for-3, Pelkey went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

Friday August 5th

Foley vs. the Winner of Northfield and Champlin Park @ 11:00