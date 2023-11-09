Veterans Day Events Planned in St. Cloud and Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) - With Veteran’s Day coming this Saturday, several businesses and organizations are stepping up to celebrate those who have served our country. This list is a work in progress. If you have an event you’d like included, send us an email here.
Statewide:
The State of Minnesota Veterans Day Event will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Inver Grove Heights Veterans Memorial Community Center. Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the official program starting at 10. The event will be live-streamed – find the details here
In St. Cloud:
The 2023 St. Cloud Veterans Day Parade is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The parade starts at the St. Cloud Public Library and ends at the River’s Edge Convention Center, parading down West St. Germain Street. Find more information here.
“Up In Smoke” B-B-Q has announced they’ll be feeding more than 200 vets at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud on Friday. They’ll provide everything needed for pulled pork sandwiches and all the fixings for the veterans spending the holiday in the medical center.
- At the restaurant in St. Cloud, all veterans get a half-price meal with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value on Saturday.
Crew Carwash will provide a free Ultimate Wash to all past and current service members to thank them for serving our country. Free car washes are available Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The offer is available at all Crew Carwashes nationwide.
In Sauk Rapids:
The Sauk Rapids VFW #6992 Auxiliary is sponsoring a Veteran’s Day Dinner on Saturday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton Drive. Find more information here.
In Sartell:
- 1:35p – First assembly at Sartell Middle School (likely begins around 1:45p after students are seated)
- 2:35p – Second assembly at Sartell Middle School (likely begins around 2:45p after students are seated)
Veterans will be honored by Sartell Middle School students and staff. Sartell American Legion members will be on hand to present the colors. The Sartell Middle School band, choir, and orchestra will perform a variety of patriotic selections.
Scheduled to Appear:
- Military veterans
- Sen. Jeff Howe - Minnesota Legislature
- Rep. Tim O'Driscoll - Minnesota Legislature
- Commissioner Joe Perske - Stearns County
- Mayor Lisa Marvin - St. Stephen
- Mayor Ryan Fitzthum - Sartell
- Cindy Kleve - Scheduled to Appear:Quilts of Honor
- Adam Vande Vrede - Sartell Police Department (Quilts of Honor recipient)
- Taylor Bartlett - Sartell Police Department (Quilts of Honor recipient )
- Officer Kari Bonfield - Sartell Police Department
- Kimber - Sartell Police Department K9
- Mike Boehmer - Soldier 6
- Sartell American Legion members:
Principal Angela Safran - Sartell Middle School
- Assistant Principal Kevin Hillman - Sartell Middle School
- Lori Dornburg - Sartell Middle School
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Wisconsin-Based Company Purchases Former Electrolux Plant in St. Cloud
- Suicide Survivor Talks to Apollo/Tech Students
- Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Ready For a Full Year
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures