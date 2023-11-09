Veterans Day Events Planned in St. Cloud and Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - With Veteran’s Day coming this Saturday, several businesses and organizations are stepping up to celebrate those who have served our country. This list is a work in progress. If you have an event you’d like included, send us an email here.

Get our free mobile app

Statewide:

The State of Minnesota Veterans Day Event will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Inver Grove Heights Veterans Memorial Community Center. Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the official program starting at 10. The event will be live-streamed – find the details here

In St. Cloud:

The 2023 St. Cloud Veterans Day Parade is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The parade starts at the St. Cloud Public Library and ends at the River’s Edge Convention Center, parading down West St. Germain Street. Find more information here.

“Up In Smoke” B-B-Q has announced they’ll be feeding more than 200 vets at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud on Friday. They’ll provide everything needed for pulled pork sandwiches and all the fixings for the veterans spending the holiday in the medical center.

At the restaurant in St. Cloud, all veterans get a half-price meal with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value on Saturday.

Crew Carwash will provide a free Ultimate Wash to all past and current service members to thank them for serving our country. Free car washes are available Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The offer is available at all Crew Carwashes nationwide.

In Sauk Rapids:

The Sauk Rapids VFW #6992 Auxiliary is sponsoring a Veteran’s Day Dinner on Saturday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton Drive. Find more information here.

In Sartell:

Sartell Middle School is hosting a series of assemblies during the school day on Friday afternoon. 1:35p – First assembly at Sartell Middle School (likely begins around 1:45p after students are seated)

2:35p – Second assembly at Sartell Middle School (likely begins around 2:45p after students are seated) Veterans will be honored by Sartell Middle School students and staff. Sartell American Legion members will be on hand to present the colors. The Sartell Middle School band, choir, and orchestra will perform a variety of patriotic selections.

Scheduled to Appear: Military veterans

Sen. Jeff Howe - Minnesota Legislature

Rep. Tim O'Driscoll - Minnesota Legislature

Commissioner Joe Perske - Stearns County

Mayor Lisa Marvin - St. Stephen

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum - Sartell

Cindy Kleve - Scheduled to Appear:Quilts of Honor

Adam Vande Vrede - Sartell Police Department (Quilts of Honor recipient)

Taylor Bartlett - Sartell Police Department (Quilts of Honor recipient )

Officer Kari Bonfield - Sartell Police Department

Kimber - Sartell Police Department K9

Mike Boehmer - Soldier 6

Sartell American Legion members:

Principal Angela Safran - Sartell Middle School

Assistant Principal Kevin Hillman - Sartell Middle School

Lori Dornburg - Sartell Middle School

READ RELATED ARTICLES