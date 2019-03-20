Veteran Job Fairs Scheduled for March and April

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans looking for employment in the St. Cloud area will be able to check out a couple of job fairs this spring.

The St. Cloud Area Veteran Employment Connections Group is hosting two separate job fairs to make room for the large number of local businesses looking to hire veterans.

The first event is happening on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the St. Cloud VA auditorium.

The second event will be held at the same time and place on Friday, April 19th.

Both job fairs are open to all veterans, and no pre-registration is required.