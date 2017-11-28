Veronica M. Litzinger, 75, St. Cloud

June 18, 1942 - November 27, 2017

Veronica May Lizinger, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, November 27, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Veronica was born June 18, 1942 in Three Lakes, WI to Roy and Margaret (Clark) Snyder. She married Robert Litzinger on August 26, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN. Veronica was employed by Sauk Rapids School District as a speech clinician for 18 years and Wright County for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Veronica enjoyed antiquing, fishing and gardening. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Litzinger of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Steve (Julie) Litzinger of Rice, MN; and Wayne (Dixie) Litzinger of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Theresa (Dave) Thome of Redmond, WA; Sandy (Clyde) Hinkemeyer of Foley, MN; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Daniel Litzinger, and brother Jeff Snyder.