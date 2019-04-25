Verlander Shuts Down Twins Wednesday

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros took two of the three games in the series, dropping the Twins to 13-9 on the season.

Jorge Polanco's solo home run in the top of the fourth inning was all the offense the Twins could muster against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The veteran right-hander allowed just one run on four hits while striking out eight Twins hitters in eight innings of work.

Minnesota gets Thursday off before starting a series with Baltimore at Target Field Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.