Velma McIntyde, 57, Olivia

January 2, 1965 – January 4, 2022

attachment-Velma McIntyde loading...

Velma McIntyde, age 57, Olivia, MN, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Olivia Hospital, Olivia, MN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 4:00PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Velma was born January 2, 1965 in Chicago, IL to Vera Mae Lewis and Eugene Monegan. She graduated from Calumet City High School in 1983. Velma married Gerald Shavers and they made their home in Chicago, IL. They later divorced. She moved to Minneapolis in 1990. St. Cloud area in 1998, Renville in 2005 and later to Olivia. Velma loved music, crossword and Sudoku puzzles and sewing. She was dedicated to her family and loving and spoiling her grandbabies, for whom she kept candy and snacks available for at all times.

Velma is survived by her long-term partner James Meece, Children; Ladayia Shavers of Chicago, IL Jeremy Shavers of St. Cloud, MN, Troy Overton Jr of Cambridge, MN and UJay Smith of Plymouth, MN. Siblings; Dale Mangum of Chicago, IL, Neva Mangum of Chicago, IL, Vashti Mcintyde of Chicago, IL, Marzine Mcintyde of Chicago, IL, Margaret McIntyde of St. Joseph, MO, Dwight McIntyde of Chicago, IL, twin sister, Thelma (Richard) Siedow of Woodbury, MN, and Savannah (Ronnie) Radmer of St. Joseph, MO and Harry McIntyde of Zimmerman, MN. Grandchildren; Maria, Jeremy Jr., Jasmine and Malik Shavers, Unsae Smith, A'marion Shavers, Cheniya Jackson and Zyaire Jackson.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Mae and Eugene and siblings; Dale Mangum, Vashti McIntyde and Neva Mangum.