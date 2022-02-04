Vehicle Damage, Car Theft and Another Burglary in Central MN

Waite Park Police is reporting damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of Waite Avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined the WJON Morning News Watch. She says a window was broken out of a vehicle and all of the lights on the vehicle were spray painted black.

In the 1500 block of 7th street south in Waite Park there was damage to a storage unit with the lock cut off on the storage unit. The owner says they are missing televisions, shoes and miscellaneous items.

Mages says on the 800 block of 7th street south in Waite Park police are reporting a vehicle was broken into. The owner is reporting a driver's license, credit cards, and a small purse were taken. Mages says please report suspicious people who appear to be checking doors and spending time walking about parking lots.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the St. Cloud area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.