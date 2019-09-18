VA Hosting Whole Health Fair

ST. CLOUD -- Local veterans can learn about the St. Cloud VA’s new approach to health care this week. A “Whole Health Fair” is being held in the VA auditorium on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Previously built around appointments focused on disease management, the VA system is shifting toward a more preventative approach. While still offering clinical appointments, Whole Health provides proactive support services such as stress reduction, yoga, nutrition, and health coaching.

The fair features speakers, presentations, kitchen demonstrations, and prize drawings. It is open to veterans and their families, and pre-registration is not required.