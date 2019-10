ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is holding an event on Tuesday to help local veterans gain the tools they need to make their job search successful.

The “Dress for Success” event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 in the VA auditorium. Professional interview attire, haircuts, and hygiene products will be available as well as opportunities for mock interviews, resume reviews, and pitch practice.

The event is free and registration is not required.